MCC to Declare 2nd Allotment NEET 2020 Results on 28 November

Media Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET UG 2020 second allotment results on Saturday, 28 November. The allotment results can be accessed on the official website mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, second allotment reporting will be held on Saturday and is required to be completed on or before 8 December. However, it is not clear if the reporting time will be extended due to the delay in the release of the allotment result.