FAQ: Will JEE, NEET be Postponed? Will There be a Cut in Syllabus?

In a bid to quell the increasing anxiety in an unprecedented academic year, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 10 December, addressed questions from students on board exams and other entrance tests.

While the minister did assure that he would look into all suggestions and announce exam schedule well ahead of time, no definitive announcement was made about CBSE board exams or JEE main dates.

Here’s a detailed look at what Dr Pokhriyal had to say.