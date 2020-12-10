FAQ: Will JEE, NEET be Postponed? Will There be a Cut in Syllabus?

In a bid to quell the increasing anxiety in an unprecedented academic year, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 10 December, addressed questions from students on board exams and other entrance tests.
While the minister did assure that he would look into all suggestions and announce exam schedule well ahead of time, no definitive announcement was made about CBSE board exams or JEE main dates.
Here’s a detailed look at what Dr Pokhriyal had to say.
I haven’t had physical practical classes, how will I prepare for practicals?
Dr Pokhriyal said that several students have been writing to him, pointing out their inability to attend these physical online classes at schools due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.
Responding to a query of a Class 12 CBSE student, who asked if CBSE practicals would be postponed or cancelled in the light of less physical classes, the Education Minister said that a decision on the matter will be taken soon.
What if there’s a clash of dates between CBSE practicals and JEE Main?
Dr Pokhriyal said that he has specifically instructed officials to ensure that CBSE practicals and JEE Main exam dates do not clash. However, the minister said that in case of a clash, students will be given a chance to appear for the exams a second time.
However, he didn’t clarify if students would be allowed a second date for appearing for practicals or the entrance exam in question.
Will the syllabus for entrance exams be reduced?
Dr Pokhriyal said that like it has been done in the past, a decision on postponing entrance exams will be taken at a later stage, depending on the situation.
Dr Pokhriyal also said that since a lot of state boards haven’t reduced their syllabus, the ministry is discussing the extent to which the syllabus for JEE and other exams are to be reduced “so that a student who has covered 100 percent of the syllabus as well as someone who has covered only 80 percent of the syllabus can attempt the exam successfully.”
When will JEE and other exams be held?
While adding that the ministry will try its best to announce dates for entrance exams well ahead of time, he also added that the ministry has received several requests from JEE Main 2021 students asking for an increase in the number of rounds and is actively considering the suggestion.
At the moment, JEE Main is only conducted twice in a year.
