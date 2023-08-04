Maharashtra NEET 2023 Round 1 Selection List Release Date Today: Download Here

Maharashtra NEET Counselling Selection List 2023: According to the Maharashtra NEET 2023 schedule, the selection list of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Round 1 will be released today on 4 August 2023.

Once released, candidates who have applied for the Maharashtra NEET 2023 Counselling Round 1 can download and check the selection list on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the provisional selection list on 1 August 2023. Candidates whose names were mentioned on that list were supposed to fill their preferences latest by 3 August 2023.