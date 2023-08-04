Maharashtra NEET 2023 Round 1 Selection List Release Date Today: Download Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Maharashtra NEET 2023 Round 1 Selection List Release Date Today: Download Here

Follow below steps to download the Maharashtra NEET 2023 round 1 selection list.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

Maharashtra NEET 2023 Round 1 Selection List Releasing Today: Check Details Here.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Maharashtra NEET Counselling Selection List 2023: According to the Maharashtra NEET 2023 schedule, the selection list of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Round 1 will be released today on 4 August 2023.

Once released, candidates who have applied for the Maharashtra NEET 2023 Counselling Round 1 can download and check the selection list on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the provisional selection list on 1 August 2023. Candidates whose names were mentioned on that list were supposed to fill their preferences latest by 3 August 2023.

Candidates who will be selected in the Maharashtra NEET 2023 round 1 selection list have to complete the further steps by reporting to their allotted institutions between 5 to 9 August 2023. According to the concerned officials, the candidates have to submit their original documents and fees also during this process.

Candidates waiting for the round 2 registration process of Maharashtra NEET counselling 2023 for Ayush and Allied courses must note down that the online application process for the same will commence from today, Friday, 4 August 2023.

How To Download Maharashtra NEET 2023 Round 1 Selection List?

  • Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the CAP Portal Link followed by NEET UG page.

  • Click on the direct link for 'NEET 2023 Round 1 Selection List.'

  • A PDF file will open on your computer screen.

  • Go through the file carefully and check if your name is mentioned in the list.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

