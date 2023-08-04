Maharashtra NEET 2023 Round 1 Selection List Release Date Today: Download Here

Maharashtra NEET 2023 Round 1 Selection List Releasing Today: Check Details Here.
Maharashtra NEET Counselling Selection List 2023: According to the Maharashtra NEET 2023 schedule, the selection list of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Round 1 will be released today on 4 August 2023.
Once released, candidates who have applied for the Maharashtra NEET 2023 Counselling Round 1 can download and check the selection list on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
Earlier, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the provisional selection list on 1 August 2023. Candidates whose names were mentioned on that list were supposed to fill their preferences latest by 3 August 2023.
Candidates who will be selected in the Maharashtra NEET 2023 round 1 selection list have to complete the further steps by reporting to their allotted institutions between 5 to 9 August 2023. According to the concerned officials, the candidates have to submit their original documents and fees also during this process.
Candidates waiting for the round 2 registration process of Maharashtra NEET counselling 2023 for Ayush and Allied courses must note down that the online application process for the same will commence from today, Friday, 4 August 2023.
Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
On the appeared homepage, go to the CAP Portal Link followed by NEET UG page.
Click on the direct link for 'NEET 2023 Round 1 Selection List.'
A PDF file will open on your computer screen.
Go through the file carefully and check if your name is mentioned in the list.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
