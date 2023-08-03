CSAB 2023 Special Round Counselling Registration Begins Today: Steps To Apply

CSAB 2023 Special Round Counselling Begins Today on 3 August: Details Here.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the online registrations for special round counselling 2023 on the official website, csab.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CSAB Special Round Counselling 2023 by following the below mentioned steps on the aforementioned website.
The last date to apply for the CSAB counselling and pay the application fee is 7 August. The result of the CSAB special first round seat allocation will be released on 8 August 2023.
Candidates will be allowed to report to the their designated colleges from 8 to 11 August 2023.
Visit the official website, csab.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the registration section and note down the details.
Now click on the direct link for CSAB Special Round Counselling 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will open.
Fill all the required details followed by choice-filling.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
The CSAB special round counselling fee for General, EWS, and OBC category candidates is Rs 44,000 while as for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories, the application fee is Rs Rs 20,000.
