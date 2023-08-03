CSAB 2023 Special Round Counselling Registration Begins Today: Steps To Apply

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the online registrations for special round counselling 2023 on the official website, csab.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CSAB Special Round Counselling 2023 by following the below mentioned steps on the aforementioned website.

The last date to apply for the CSAB counselling and pay the application fee is 7 August. The result of the CSAB special first round seat allocation will be released on 8 August 2023.

Candidates will be allowed to report to the their designated colleges from 8 to 11 August 2023.