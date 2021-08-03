Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12th 2021 Result to be Declared Today

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC Class 12th Result 2021 will be declared at 4 PM on Tuesday, 3 August.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is all set to declare HSC Class 12 2021 result on Tuesday, 3 August. The result is scheduled to be announced at 4 PM.
Students who enrolled to appear for HSC 2021 exam can check their results on the following websites: msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahresult.nic.in.
Visit one of the above mentioned website
Click on HSC/12th Result 2021link
Login using your seat number and other required details
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
This year, the MSBSHSE HSC examinations were scheduled to be conducted from 23 April to 2 May 2021. However, they were cancelled in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme formulated by Maharashtra board.
The final result will be based on the 30:30:40 evaluation criteria. 30 percent of the weightage will be given to Class 10 board result and Class 11 result each, and the remaining 40 percent will be based on class 12 internal assessments and performance.
