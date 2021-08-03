Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12th 2021 Result to be Declared Today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is all set to declare HSC Class 12 2021 result on Tuesday, 3 August. The result is scheduled to be announced at 4 PM.

Students who enrolled to appear for HSC 2021 exam can check their results on the following websites: msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahresult.nic.in.