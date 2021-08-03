Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12th 2021 Result to be Declared Today

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021 can be checked on msbshse.co.in, and mahresult.nic.in.
The Quint
Education
Published:

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC Class 12th Result 2021 will be declared at 4 PM on Tuesday, 3 August.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC Class 12th Result 2021 will be declared at 4 PM on Tuesday, 3 August.</p></div>

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is all set to declare HSC Class 12 2021 result on Tuesday, 3 August. The result is scheduled to be announced at 4 PM.

Students who enrolled to appear for HSC 2021 exam can check their results on the following websites: msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahresult.nic.in.

Also ReadPending Results for Around 60,000 CBSE Students Likely To Be Declared by 5 Aug

How to Check Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12th Results

  • Visit one of the above mentioned website

  • Click on HSC/12th Result 2021link

  • Login using your seat number and other required details

  • Your result will appear on the screen

  • Save it for future reference

Also ReadCBSE Class-12 Results Out: 99.37% Students Pass, PM Modi Extends Congratulations

Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12: Evaluation Criteria

This year, the MSBSHSE HSC examinations were scheduled to be conducted from 23 April to 2 May 2021. However, they were cancelled in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme formulated by Maharashtra board.

The final result will be based on the 30:30:40 evaluation criteria. 30 percent of the weightage will be given to Class 10 board result and Class 11 result each, and the remaining 40 percent will be based on class 12 internal assessments and performance.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT