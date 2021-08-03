CBSE Class 10 Results to Be Announced at 12 pm Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be announced at 12 pm on Tuesday, 3 August.

The Class 10 results would be available on https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker. Students would require their roll number to access the results.

Students can search for their roll number using the finder on https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx…

In addition, registered candidates can also view their result on IVS, SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App.