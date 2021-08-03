CBSE Class 10 Results to be Announced at 12 pm Today. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be announced at 12 pm on Tuesday, 3 August.
The Class 10 results would be available on https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker. Students would require their roll number to access the results.
Students can search for their roll number using the finder on https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx…
In addition, registered candidates can also view their result on IVS, SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App.
The result will be available individually as well as school-wise on the official CBSE website.
Earlier on Friday, CBSE had announced the Class 12 results, with 99.37 percent of the total candidates having passed the examinations.
The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams had been cancelled on 14 April this year, in view of the pandemic.
Published: 03 Aug 2021,10:56 AM IST