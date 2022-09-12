MAH CET Result 2022 Is To Be Released Today for B.P.Ed & B.Ed General

Maharashtra CET Cell is all set to release the MAH CET Result 2022 for the MAH B.P.Ed. CET 2022 and MAH B.ED General and Special CET 2022. The organization is expected to release the MAH CET results today at 5 PM.

As per the official schedule that was released earlier, these MAH CET Results will be available on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org and the candidates can check and download their results without any hindrance.

Candidates will get access to their scorecards today itself and they can check their scores and raise issues against the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET Results from today itself.

The candidates who appeared for the MAH CET exams 2022 will have to fill in their application number, date of birth, and other required information to verify their results.