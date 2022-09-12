MAH CET Result 2022 Is To Be Released Today for B.P.Ed & B.Ed General

MAH CET Result 2022 is expected to be released today on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
Maharashtra CET Cell is all set to release the MAH CET Result 2022 for the MAH B.P.Ed. CET 2022 and MAH B.ED General and Special CET 2022. The organization is expected to release the MAH CET results today at 5 PM.
As per the official schedule that was released earlier, these MAH CET Results will be available on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org and the candidates can check and download their results without any hindrance.
Candidates will get access to their scorecards today itself and they can check their scores and raise issues against the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET Results from today itself.
The candidates who appeared for the MAH CET exams 2022 will have to fill in their application number, date of birth, and other required information to verify their results.
Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
On the homepage, click on the link for MAH CET Result.
Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth.
Your MAH CET Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download and take a printout for future use.
After the results are out, candidates can follow these steps to check and download the results. The first round of the MAH B.P.Ed CET 2022 exam was conducted on 2 August while the second round was conducted on 27 August 2022.
Candidates can keep an eye on the official websites for any further updates regarding the MAH CET 2022 exam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)