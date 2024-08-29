MAH CET 2024 Second Entrance Test Result Released; Details Here

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH CET) conducted the second entrance exam for BMS, BBA, BCA, and Pharm programs on 4 August 2024. All the students who appeared for the entrance examination can visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org to check and download their results.

The MAH CET 2024 will start registration for the Common Admission Process (CAP) for admission to the programmes on 29 August 2024, and will end on 6 September 2024. The provisional merit list will be issued on 9 September 2024, and the students will have two days to submit objections against it. The final merit list will be announced on 13 September 2024.