MP to Reopen Schools for Class 10, 12 Students from 18 December

Regular classes are not being held in schools across Madhya Pradesh owing to coronavirus infection but in view of the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board exams , it has been decided to resume classes in the state from 18 December.

Minister of State for School Education (independent charge), Indersingh Parmar, has said all schools for students appearing for Classes 10 and 12 would function regularly for the entire scheduled time from 18 December onwards. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the upcoming board examinations.

Based on the enrolment of students for Class 9 and 11 and the teaching rooms available, the principals of schools may take a decision to conduct regular classes at the local level.