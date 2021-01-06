Lucknow Uni Launches Scheme to Offer Part-Time Jobs to Students

“LU has been strongly working to establish student-centric structured framework. We have initiated various student-centric programmes. Through ‘Karmayogi Scheme’ a student would be allowed to work for a maximum of 2 hours a day for a maximum of 50 days in an academic session after his class hour. They will be paid Rs 150 per hour,” reported ANI, quoting Prof Alok Kumar Rai, Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University.

“Under the scheme, a student will learn to respect work and varsity can use his/her talents for the welfare of LU, the student will enhance attachment to LU and get financial help,” Rai added.

As of now, the ‘Karmayogi Scheme’ is only reserved for campus students and the university is hopeful that affiliated colleges will also start a similar initiative.