KSET Provisional Answer Key 2020 Released: Check Download Steps

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can access the answer key online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

The University of Mysore on Monday, 5 October, released a provisional answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can access the answer key online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

Candidates, who are not satisfied with Provisional Key Answers, may challenge by submitting application form paying a sum of Rs 1,000 per candidates claim is correct.

Candidates can raise their objections against the KSET answer key 2020 (if any) along with prescribed fee on or before 19 October.