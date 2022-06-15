Kerala SSLC Result 2022 To Be Declared Today: Class 10th Result Time, Websites

Check Kerala SSLC 10th result on kerala.gov.in
(Photo: iStock)
Students who appeared for this year's Kerala SSLC exam will be able to check their results on the following websites: results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Go to the official website of Kerala Board: keralaresults.nic.in.
Click on SSLC/ class 10th result link on the homepage.
A new webpage will open on your screen.
Enter your exam credentials like roll number, date of birth, and log in.
Your Kerala board SSLC Class 10th 2022 result will appear on the screen.
Check your marks.
Download and save the result for future reference.
Kerala Board students can also check their Class 10th result through SMS, reported NDTV. In order to get you SSLC result on SMS, "type ‘KERALA10 <registration number>" and send it to 56263, the report added.
Marksheets of Kerala Board SSLC exams are expected to be released after the declaration of the result. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to contact their respective schools for further details about their marksheets.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Kerala SSLC Class 10th result.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)