Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 Date: Kerala DHSE 12TH Result Time, Check Website

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022 is expected to release on 21 June 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala Board of Public Examination is all set to release the Kerala +2 Results 2022 on Tuesday, 21 June 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 on the scheduled date can finally check their scores on the official website once the results are released. It is important to note that the Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022 can be viewed online on the official website only. Candidates can also download it from the website.
The official website the candidates must visit to download the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2022 is keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Board of Public Examination updates all the latest details on the website so the candidates can take a look at the site. They are requested to keep a close eye on the website tomorrow (21 June 2022).
It is to be noted that the Kerala DHSE exam was conducted from 30 March 2022 to 22 April 2022 at various exam centres, as per the dates mentioned on the timetable.
As of now, the result release date is confirmed, which is tomorrow, Tuesday, 21 June 2022.
The Kerala Board of Public Examination has not announced the result release time yet so the candidates should keep checking the site.
Here are the steps that the candidates need to follow to view the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 12 Result 2022 online on the scheduled date and time:
Visit the official website of the Kerala DHSE Result: keralaresults.nic.in.
Click on the link that states Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the required login details correctly and tap on the submit option.
The Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout of the same.
