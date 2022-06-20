Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 Date: Kerala DHSE 12TH Result Time, Check Website

The Kerala Board of Public Examination is all set to release the Kerala +2 Results 2022 on Tuesday, 21 June 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 on the scheduled date can finally check their scores on the official website once the results are released. It is important to note that the Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022 can be viewed online on the official website only. Candidates can also download it from the website.

The official website the candidates must visit to download the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2022 is keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Board of Public Examination updates all the latest details on the website so the candidates can take a look at the site. They are requested to keep a close eye on the website tomorrow (21 June 2022).