CBSE National Award for Teachers 2022: Last Date to Apply Today, Check Details

CBSE National Award for Teachers 2022 registrations will close soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially invited the applications for the CBSE National Award for Teachers 2022 or the Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership awards 2021-22. These are given by the Ministry of Education. It is important to note that the awards are handed over every year on Teacher's Day which falls on 5 September. It is given to outstanding teachers and principals who belong to CBSE-affiliated schools. The applications for this year are already underway.
The awards were launched to motivate teachers and recognise their contributions that help to enhance the quality of teaching and learning. Since the applications for the CBSE National Award for Teachers 2022 have already begun, it is important to register quickly. One should note that each awardee receives a cash price of Rs 50,000 and a certificate.
Everybody interested to apply should finish the registration process within the deadline, which is today (20 June 2022). The applications are taking place online on the official website - cbse.nic.in.
Both the website have the link to register so one should finish the process soon before the application portal closes. The registrations are taking place online on the website only.
Here are a few simple steps that one should follow to register for the CBSE National Award for Teachers 2022 online:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) - cbse.nic.in. or cbseacademic.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that states National Award for Teachers 2022 Registrations on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details on the form correctly and click on submit after verifying all the information.
Step 4: Download the application form from the website and take a printout of the same if you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)