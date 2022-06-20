Tamil Nadu 10th, 12 Results 2022 Today: Check TN SSLC, HSE Result Time and Link

Tamil Nadu (TN) SSLC Class 10th and HSE (+2) results are scheduled to be declared on Monday, 20 June 2022, by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The results will be declared online on the official website of TN results: tnresults.nic.in. However, other websites like dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults-nic-in and dge.tn.nic.in will also host Tamil Nadu classes 10th and 12th result on Monday.