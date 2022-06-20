Tamil Nadu 10th, 12 Results 2022 Today: Check TN SSLC, HSE Result Time and Link

Check Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSC result online on tnresults.nic.in
(Photo: The Quint)
Tamil Nadu (TN) SSLC Class 10th and HSE (+2) results are scheduled to be declared on Monday, 20 June 2022, by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The results will be declared online on the official website of TN results: tnresults.nic.in. However, other websites like dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults-nic-in and dge.tn.nic.in will also host Tamil Nadu classes 10th and 12th result on Monday.
Candidates how appeared for TN class 10th or 12th exam 2022 are advised to visit the above mentioned websites after the declaration of the results. The marks scored in the exam can be checked by logging in using your exam credentials.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check Tamil Nadu Class 10th and 12th result online.
Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu results: tnresults.nic.in
Click on Tamil Nadu SSLC/HSE result 2022 link on the home page
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your roll number and other required details
Click on Get Marks/Submit button
Your Tamil Nadu SSLC or HSE results 2022 will appear on the screen
Check your marks
Download and save the result for future reference
Original marksheets of the candidates who appeared for TN 10th and 12th exams will be available after the declaration of the results. Students can contact their schools for further updates about the same.
Check this space regularly for further updates about the same.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)