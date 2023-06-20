Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019KEAM 2023 Rank List Released on cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link & Steps To Check

KEAM 2023 Rank List Released on cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link & Steps To Check

The KEAM 2023 Engineering Rank list is out now. Download here.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

KEAM 2023 rank list out on cee.kerala.gov.in. Download Here.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>KEAM 2023 rank list out on&nbsp;cee.kerala.gov.in. Download Here.</p></div>

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala issued the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) rank list on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download and check the rank list by following the steps mentioned below.

Earlier, the concerned authorities released the scores for engineering and pharmacy entrance exams. Now, the rank list has been released for engineering, and it will include the 50-50 weightage for both KEAM test and final marks of plus two examination (12th class board) for different subjects including mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

The KEAM test was conducted on 27 May, and the result was announced on 31 May 2023, along with the answer key.

Candidates must note down that the B Pharm merit list has been prepared by considering the marks of KEAM paper 1, which includes subjects like physics and chemistry.

Also ReadTelangana TS ICET Results 2023 To Be Released On 20 June At icet.tsche.ac.in

How To Check the KEAM Rank List 2023?

  • Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the appeared home page, go to the KEAM 2023 candidate portal.

  • Click on the direct link for KEAM 2023 Rank Card.

  • A login page will show up on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • The KEAM Engineering Rank List 2023 will appear on the screen.

  • Check the rank list carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Also ReadJEE Advanced 2023 Results Date: Check jeeadv.ac.in for Details; How To Download

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT