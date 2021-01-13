KEA PGCET Round Two Seat Allotment Result 2020: Check Details

The result for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test(PGCET) 2020 round two seat allotment was released on Tuesday, 12 January, by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates can check their seat allotment result on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Candidates need to log in to check their allotment results and the eligible ones have to accept and book their option for counselling. Later the selected candidates will have to reserve their seats and pay a fee.
In Karnataka Common Entrance Test(KCET) 2020, around 1,27,627 have cleared examinations in agriculture-related courses and around 1.29 lakh have cleared veterinary sciences paper.
1,29,622 and 1,55,552 students have cleared have cleared exams in AYUSH and pharma subjects respectively. While in engineering, 1,53,470 students have passed the examination.
Published: undefined