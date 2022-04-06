KCET 2022: Registration Delayed, How to Register Online, Check Details

KCET 2022: How to apply online for the entrance test.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

KCET 2022 online registrations delayed.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 registrations was supposed to begin on Tuesday, 5 April.

The registrations got delayed so the candidates are requested to visit the official website.

The KCET 2022 is set to be conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA.

Candidates who are interested to register for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 can complete the process via the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

They can also get to know about other important updates and details of the examination from the official website. Candidates should check the site to know when the registrations will start.

It is important to note that the online registration for KCET 2022 has not begun on the official website.

Candidates should complete the registration process on time if they want to sit for the entrance test.

KCET 2022 Registrations: Important Dates

The KCET 2022 online registrations have been delayed as per the latest information. It was supposed to start on 5 April 2022.

The online registrations for the entrance examination are scheduled to end on 20 April 2022. The KEA has officially released a schedule stating the registration dates.

Candidates are requested to take a look at the schedule so that they do not miss the KCET 2022 registrations.

The registration process will take place on the websites: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

It is important to note that the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 registrations will take place online only.

Candidates should also take note that the KCET 2022 examination will be conducted from 16 June 2022 to 18 June 2022. All this information is provided by the KEA.

KCET 2022 Registrations: How to Apply

Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to apply for the KCET 2022:

  • Go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority: kea.kar.nic.in/cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

  • Click on the Karnataka CET application link on the homepage

  • Register yourself by providing all the essential details

  • Fill out the application form correctly and upload scanned copies of the required documents

  • Verify all the details that you have entered and pay the application fee online

  • Click on submit after paying the fee

  • Download the form from the website and take a printout

