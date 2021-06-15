KCET 2021 Application Process Begins, Here’s How to Apply

KCET to be held on 28, 29 August 2021. Image used for representation purpose.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Tuesday, 15 June, commenced the registration process of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021.
Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on KEA's official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
KCET 2021 exam will be conducted on 28 and 29 August.
Kannada language Test only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on 30 August 2021.
KCET exam is being conducted for admission to engineering, technology, BPharma, Pharma-D, naturopath and yoga, agriculture (farm science), and veterinary courses in government / university / private aided / private un-aided professional educational institutions in the state of Karnataka.
For more details on KCET 2021, candidates can check the information brochure on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 15 Jun 2021,02:43 PM IST