K’taka Rushes Ahead With Class X Exam, Grading for II PUC

The Karnataka government has decided to scrap the second year Pre-University College (PUC) exams while giving a go-ahead to conduct the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) or class 10 examinations, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar informed on Friday, 4 June.

The exams for SSLC will be held in the third week of July and grading for PUC students will be announced by the last week of June.

The grades for the scrapped II PUC exams will be based on the average score of Class X and I PUC exams. Initially, the minister had announced that the grades would be based only on the average score of the I PUC exams. However, after backlash, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) notified that Class X marks will also be considered.