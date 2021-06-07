K’taka Rushes Ahead With Class X Exam, Grading for II PUC

The Karnataka government has decided to scrap the second year Pre-University College (PUC) exams while giving a go-ahead to conduct the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) or class 10 examinations, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar informed on Friday, 4 June.
The exams for SSLC will be held in the third week of July and grading for PUC students will be announced by the last week of June.
The grades for the scrapped II PUC exams will be based on the average score of Class X and I PUC exams. Initially, the minister had announced that the grades would be based only on the average score of the I PUC exams. However, after backlash, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) notified that Class X marks will also be considered.
While informing that the department will release further guidelines in the coming days, Kumar said if a student is not satisfied with the result, he or she can appear for the exam which will be conducted after the COVID pandemic is contained and it will be considered as their first attempt.
He added that students, who enrolled themselves as private candidates or repeaters, can appear for the exam, which will be conducted in the coming days. Results of repeaters and private candidates cannot be declared due to a lack of proper record, the minister said.
Karnataka is the only state to go forward with the decision to hold the state board examinations for Class X (SSLC) students despite the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelling the same due to the ongoing COVID situation across the country.
Kumar, while addressing the media, said that the department has come up with a model in which all six subjects will be squeezed into just two papers.
The first paper would include mathematics, science and social science and each topic will have a maximum of 40 mark’s that takes the total to 120. The same grading would be used for all three language papers, the minister added.
“Conducting examinations in the usual elaborative manner during these troubled times poses a lot of risk for the student community. Their lives are most precious for us and their health assumes paramount importance. However, since we don’t have previous assessment models for these students, it is inevitable for us to somehow evaluate their performance and hence a most simple solution has been formulated,” he said in a statement.
According to the minister, there won’t be supplementary exams this year. The dates of the examination will be announced twenty days before its commencement. “Grades will be awarded as A, B and C based on the marks. We will publish a model question paper on our website shortly,” the minister informed.
The minister said that the government is doubling the number of examination centres from 3,000 to 6,000 to ensure proper safety precautions are taken for the same.
“Only 12 students would be accommodated per room and only one student per desk will be allowed. At least a six feet distance will be maintained between each student,” the minister said.
However, the decision to hold exams for class X received criticism from former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy. “It is really insane on the part of the state government to hold SSLC exams while cancelling the II Year PUC exams in the wake of the prevailing COVID situation. People of the state are laughing at such a mad decision of the education minister who is acting as if he is out of his mind,” Kumaraswamy posted on Twitter.
