Karnataka PUC II Exams Cancelled, SSLC to be Conducted in July

Karnataka Board exams 2021: PUC 2nd year exams cancelled, SSLC to be held in July.
(Photo: IANS)
The Karnataka Government on Friday, 4 June, cancelled the second year pre-university (PUC)/ Class 12 exam. Students enrolled to appear for the same will be promoted on the basis of PUC I/ Class 11 marks, reported Times of India.
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced the decision of postponement in the view of Covid-19 situation.
"We are not holding the PUC exams this year. The grading will be based on their performance at the district level assessment in the first pre-university examination," said Kumar, as reported by PTI.
However, the government has decided to conduct SSLC/ Class 10 exams.
The SSLC exam will have one multi-choice question paper for mathematics, science and social science and one more question paper for languages, the report added.
Date sheet for Karnataka board class-10/ SSLC exam is yet to be released.
On 1 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE Class-12 exams. The news was followed by CISCE's announcement of cancellation of Class-12 exams.
Since then, many other boards have followed the suit. Till now, state boards like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan have cancelled the Class-12 examinations.
(With inputs from Times of India and PTI)
Published: 04 Jun 2021,11:46 AM IST