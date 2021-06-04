Karnataka PUC II Exams Cancelled, SSLC to be Conducted in July

The Karnataka Government on Friday, 4 June, cancelled the second year pre-university (PUC)/ Class 12 exam. Students enrolled to appear for the same will be promoted on the basis of PUC I/ Class 11 marks, reported Times of India.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced the decision of postponement in the view of Covid-19 situation.

"We are not holding the PUC exams this year. The grading will be based on their performance at the district level assessment in the first pre-university examination," said Kumar, as reported by PTI.

However, the government has decided to conduct SSLC/ Class 10 exams.

The SSLC exam will have one multi-choice question paper for mathematics, science and social science and one more question paper for languages, the report added.

Date sheet for Karnataka board class-10/ SSLC exam is yet to be released.