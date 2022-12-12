Karnataka TET Result 2022 Date: Steps To Download and Other Important Details

Karnataka TET Result 2022 Date: KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) will declare the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) result 2022 soon on the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

According to an official tweet by the Karnataka's Minister of School Education, B.C Nagesh, the Karnataka TET Result will be declared by this weekend.

Once declared, candidates can download and check their KARTET result 2022 from the aforementioned website by using their personal login credentials.

The KARTET exam 2022 was held on 6 November 2022 followed by the release of Karnataka TET answer key 2022 on 10 November 2022. The Karnataka TET final answer key 2022 was published by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on 25 November. The final answer was non-objectionable.

Let us find the steps to download the Karnataka TET Result 2022 using the direct link below.