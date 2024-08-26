Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Released; Steps To Download Result

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) held the SSLC 3 exam between 2 to 9 August 2024. The result of the exam has been announced on 26 August 2024. According to the information provided by the KSEAB, a total of 2,23,293 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 69,275 candidates or 31.02 percent have passed the exam.

The Karnataka SSLC 2 exam was conducted from 14 to 24 June 2024. The result of this exam was announced on 10 July 2024. A total of 8,59,967 candidates appeared for the test out of which 6,31,204 or 73.40 percent have passed the exam. The test was held from 25 March 2024 to 6 April 2024.