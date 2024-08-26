Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Released; Steps To Download Result

advertisement
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) held the SSLC 3 exam between 2 to 9 August 2024. The result of the exam has been announced on 26 August 2024. According to the information provided by the KSEAB, a total of 2,23,293 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 69,275 candidates or 31.02 percent have passed the exam.
The Karnataka SSLC 2 exam was conducted from 14 to 24 June 2024. The result of this exam was announced on 10 July 2024. A total of 8,59,967 candidates appeared for the test out of which 6,31,204 or 73.40 percent have passed the exam. The test was held from 25 March 2024 to 6 April 2024.
To check the result of the Karnataka SSLC 3 exam 2024, visit the result website, karresults.nic.in.
A link named 'SSLC 2024 BEST OF EXAM – 1 , 2 & 3 RESULT ANNOUNCED ON 26/08/2024' is available on the homepage.
After submitting your registration number and date of birth, you will be able to check your result
You can download the result page and save it for future reference.
You can also click on the 'Get result' button to view the live updates of the Karnataka SSLC 3 exam 2024.
