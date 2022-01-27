Karnataka SSLC 2022 Exam Schedule: Date Sheet Released

The date sheet for Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 exam has been released by the exam conducting authority. The Karnataka SSLC 2022 exams are scheduled to begin on 28 March 2022 and will continue till 11 April 2022.

Candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can visit the official website of SSLC Karnataka at sslc.karnataka.gov.in to view the detailed exam schedule or check the full list here.