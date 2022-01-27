Karnataka SSLC 2022 Exam Schedule: Date Sheet Released

Karnataka SSLC 2022 Exam Schedule Released
(Photo: The Quint)
The date sheet for Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 exam has been released by the exam conducting authority. The Karnataka SSLC 2022 exams are scheduled to begin on 28 March 2022 and will continue till 11 April 2022.
Candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can visit the official website of SSLC Karnataka at sslc.karnataka.gov.in to view the detailed exam schedule or check the full list here.
Candidates must note that a provisional time table for the Karnataka SSLC 2022 exams has already been released previously by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).
During this period, parents and students were open to file any objections they deemed to see fit. However, the time table is largely the same and no major change can be seen in it.
The announcement for the Karnataka SSLC 2022 date sheet was made by the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, BC Nagesh.
Find the detailed exam schedule here:
28 March 2022: First Language
30 March 2022: Second Language
1 April 2022: Core Subject (Economics,etc.)
4 April 2022: Core Subject (Mathematics, Socialogy)
6 April 2022: Core Subject (Social Science)
8 April 2022: Third Language (Hindi, English, Arabic,etc.) along with NSQF Subjects
11 April 2022: Core Subject (Science, Political Science,etc.)
Candidates must note that the writing time for the first language and optional subjects is 3 hours for writing and 15 minutes for reading the question paper.
Similarly, for the second and third language papers, the time duration is 2 hours 45 minutes for writing and 15 minutes for reading the question paper.
Additionally, candidates may note that the exam timings for the Karnataka SSLC 2022 exam are as follows-
For first language and core subjects: 10:30 AM to 01:45 PM
For second and third language: 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM.
Subject wise exam timings for the Karnataka SSLC 2022 exam are as follows-
For JTS, Elements of Engineering(71) elements of Electronic Engineering(73), Elements of Computer Science(74): 10:30 AM to 01:45 PM
For Engineering Graphics(72): 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM
For NSQF subjects: 10:30AM to 12:45 PM
For more updates on the Karnataka SSLC 2022 exam
