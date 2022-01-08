Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 Schedule Announced: Here's How to Download Timetable

Karnataka SSLC exams will begin from 28 March
(Photo: The Quint)
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the provisional time table of SSLC (Class 10) exam 2022. Students who are enrolled in academic session 2021-22 can download the time-table from SSLC's official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Visit the official website of SSLC: sslc.karnataka.gov.in
Tap on 'Click here for March/April 2022 SSLC Main Examination Provisional Timetable'
You will be directed to a PDF
Check the exam time-table and save it for future use
SSLC exams will begin with first language paper on 28 March 2022, followed by second language exam on 30 March.
Economics/ core subjects exam will be held on 01 April, Mathematics/ Sociology on 04 April, Social Science on 06 April, third language on 08 April and Political Science, Science, Karnatak/Hindustani music on 11 April.
According to a report by The Indian Express, KSEEB has invited suggestions from parents and students regarding the time-table. They can submit their suggestions and objections from 06-14 January 2022.
For more details about Karnataka SSLC exam, students are advised to visit the official website of SSLC.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and Deccan Herald)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)