Schools, PU Colleges in Karnataka to Remain Shut Till December End

The decision was taken after an expert committee said chances of respiratory infection were high in December.

Following advice from an expert committee, schools and PU Colleges in Karnataka will remain shut at least till the end of December, Chief Minster BS Yediyurappa said on Monday, 23 November. Yediyurappa made the announcement following a high-level meeting on the subject of reopening schools, which was attended by Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and other officials from the education department.

“Schools in Karnataka will NOT open for the rest of this year. Expert Committee says they should stay shut till at least end December.” BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minster

The chief minister also said that response to physical classes that were started in colleges has been poor and that a decision on reopening schools will be taken after assessing the situation towards the end of December.

Risk of Infection in Winter: Expert Committee

According to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B Suresh Kumar, the the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee of the Health and Family Welfare Department had advised the government against reopening schools as chances of respiratory infections were high in December, reported The News Minute.

“As December is the time for winter, respiratory infections are likely to occur more. Besides, the experts told us that this is the time Karnataka would likely witness a second wave of infections. This is why we decided not to reopen schools any time soon,” B Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister