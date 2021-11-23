NEET UG 2021 Karnataka Counselling dates to be out soon
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to begin the NEET 2021 counselling for medical students of Karnataka soon.
Those candidates who qualified for the NEET 2021 exam are eligible to apply for admission in the state of Karnataka under the 85 percent state quota on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
Candidates must note that while the dates for the Karnataka NEET 2021 counselling have not been announced yet, they shall be released soon on the official website.
Candidates must also note that the registration process for admission to various MBBS and BDS programmes will also be held across government and private medical colleges in the state soon.
Candidates who are interested in applying for admission through KEA’s UG NEET Counselling 2021 must remember that they should have fulfilled following two criteria.
Be Indian citizens and have the necessary proof such as Aadhar Card or Passport.
Cleared the NEET UG 2021 exam.
In addition, candidates who are aspiring to secure government seats in the NEET UG 2021 Karnataka counselling must remember that they will only be deemed eligible if they have passed their Class 10 and 12 from a Karnataka-based institution.
Candidates are advised to check this space regularly as well as the official website of NTA and NEET for more updates on the NEET UG 2021 counselling.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)