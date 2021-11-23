NEET PG 2021 Counselling: SC To Hear Plea on EWS, OBC Quota in AIQ Today
NEET PG 2021 Counselling to commence only once the Supreme Court gives its nod to the MCC and Centre.
The Counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2021 is expected to begin only once the Supreme Court (SC) gives its nod to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and Union government.
The plea in question is regarding a proposal to implement a 27 percent quota for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 percent for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories in NEET admissions for various medical courses in the country.
The Supreme Court is set to hear the plea pertaining to the EWS and OBC reservations in the All India Quota (AIQ) on 23 November 2021.
The NEET PG Counselling 2021 was supposed to begin from 25 October 2021. However, the Supreme Court had put a hold on the counselling till a plausible solution was reached to solve the issue.
The hearing of the plea was scheduled for 16 November 2021 but got deferred to 23 November 2021 due to some unforeseeable reasons.
While the Union government has given its assurance to the Supreme Court that it would not begin the NEET PG 2021 Counselling till the SC approves it, many NEET aspirants have been requesting the concerned authorities to commence the hearing sooner.
Many candidates are also worried about the delay in the entire admission process and how it can lead to the wastage of an academic year if the NEET PG 2021 counselling does not begin soon.
For those who are not aware, the plea was heard previously by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath, and BV Nagarathna.
The bench had also analysed the issue from different angles and raised many questions for which it sought answers from the Union government.
The bench of justices also asked the government to submit a rationale, justifying the same income criteria adopted to determine the eligibility of candidates applying under EWS and OBC categories.
Candidates must note that the plea for the EWS, OBC quota in the NEET exams is most likely to be heard after 12 pm on Tuesday, 23 November 2021.
However, in the absence of no specific time mentioned, candidates must remain assured that as soon as an order is announced, they will find all the details and updates here.
Hence, candidates are advised to check this space regularly for more updates on the NEET PG 2021 Counselling and the SC decision on the plea for EWS and OBC quota in the NEET exams.
