Karnataka NEET PG MDS 2021: Second Round Seat Allotment Result Out Now

Karnataka NEET PG MDS 2021: Second Round Seat Allotment Result Released
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is currently conducting the counselling for the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG MDS 2021.
The counselling is being held for admissions to different colleges of Karnataka. Candidates must note that the second round seat allotment result for MDS (Dental) was released on 23 December 2021.
Students who had appeared for the exam can check their respective PGET results on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
The Karnataka NEET PG MDS 2021 counselling commenced on 5 December 2021. Consequently, the mock seat allotment results and first round seat allotment results were also released.
Candidates must note that they are required to complete the admissions process as soon as they have checked their seat allotment results.
They must do so by completing the payment of fees till 27 December 2021, and then reporting to their respective colleges. The last date to report to colleges is 28 December 2021.
Please read below for five simple steps to check your PGET seat allotment result.
Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority at kea.kar.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'NEET PG MDS Second round result,'on the homepage.
Enter your official login credentials such as your PGET Number and click on submit.
Your second round seat allotment result shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out of the same for future reference.
For more updates regarding the Karnataka NEET PG MDS 2021 Second round seat allotment results, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
