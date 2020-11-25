Karnataka NEET First Seat Allotment Result Declared, Details Here

Karnataka NEET counselling candidates can check the NEET first seat allotment result online at kea.kar.nic.in.

Image used for representation only. | (Photo: The Quint)

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Wednesday, 25 November, announced the NEET UG first round seat allotment results. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the authority’s official website

Candidates who have registered for the Karnataka NEET counselling 2020 can check the NEET first seat allotment result online at kea.kar.nic.in .