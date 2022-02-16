Karnataka Hijab Row: In Udupi, Muslim Women Count Losses in Fight for Hijab

In Karnataka's Udupi, where the first protests for hijab arose in December 2021, Muslims students are tired of fighting for their right to wear hijab. It was in Government PU College for Girls, Udupi that six women students first demanded that they be allowed to wear hijab in classrooms.

Their demand was not met even as Hindu students of nearby colleges, started demanding a ban on hijab-wearing in educational institutions. The 'saffron shawl' protests soon spread to other colleges in Karnataka and several Muslim students who used to wear headscarf in colleges were disallowed from wearing the same.

Amid the standoff between hijab-wearing students and saffron shawl protestors, four Muslim students – Tehrin Begum, Ayesha Shaheen, Ayesha Assadi and Hazra Shifa – of two different colleges in Udupi district, tell The Quint, what they have lost during protests for their rights.