Karnataka High Court To Pronounce Judgment in Hijab Row Case on Tuesday

According to the HC's 10 February interim order, government Pre-University and Under Graduate colleges governed by College Development Committees (CDC) should bar their students from wearing religious clothing, including hijab.

The row over the wearing of hijab in classrooms had broken out in December 2021, when six students of Government Pre-University College for Girls had been denied entry into a classroom as they were wearing the headscarf.

While the court was considering their petition, protests against hijab broke out in several colleges in the state, with Hindu students sporting saffron shawls in order to mark their opposition to the wearing of hijab in educational institutes.