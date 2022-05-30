KCET 2022: Application Window Reopens, Apply on 29 and 30 May

KCET Exams 2022 application window extended till 30 May, 8 PM.
(Photo: iStock)
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has reopened the application window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2022. It has been done to give an opportunity to the students who couldn't apply earlier. Interested candidates can visit and apply on the official website kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea on 29 May and 30 May and submit their KCET 2022 application forms as well.
As per the exam schedule, admit cards or hall tickets for the KCET 2022 will be released on 30 May at 11 am.
KEA stated that application window has been reopened on request of students and parents and they can apply till 8 pm on 30 May 2022, Monday.
Candidates who have already registered and paid the application fee but couldn't submit the form can login and do it during this extended time.
Furthermore, candidates who had filled the trial application and did not apply during the actual application process can also make use of this opportunity.
KCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses at institutions of Karnataka.
The KCET 2022 exam will be conducted on 16 June and 17 June 2022 and the test for Kannada language will be conducted on 18 June 2022.
Visit the KEA official website at kea.kar.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Karnataka CET application."
Candidates can register and fill in the KCET application form 2022.
Upload the required documents like scanned photographs, signatures etc.
Pay the required online registration fee.
Save the confirmation page and take a print out of application form for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)