KCET 2022: Application Window Reopens, Apply on 29 and 30 May

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has reopened the application window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2022. It has been done to give an opportunity to the students who couldn't apply earlier. Interested candidates can visit and apply on the official website kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea on 29 May and 30 May and submit their KCET 2022 application forms as well.

As per the exam schedule, admit cards or hall tickets for the KCET 2022 will be released on 30 May at 11 am.

KEA stated that application window has been reopened on request of students and parents and they can apply till 8 pm on 30 May 2022, Monday.

Candidates who have already registered and paid the application fee but couldn't submit the form can login and do it during this extended time.