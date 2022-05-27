CUET-UG Application Process Reopened, Candidates Can Apply Before 31 May

Fill CUET 2022 application form on the official website.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application window reopened on 27 May, announced University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson Jagadesh Kumar.
The window was reopened after repeated requests from candidates to do so. The application window will be open till 31 May. Earlier, the application window was open till 22 May.
