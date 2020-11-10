Karnataka Colleges to Reopen on 17 Nov; State Issues Detailed SOPs

From social distancing measures in classrooms to provision for hostels, the Karnataka government has issued a detailed set of health guidelines before the opening of all degree, engineering and diploma colleges in the state on 17 November.
According to the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan, who is also Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister, all preparations to restart offline classes are being made following detailed guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) last week.
However, students will only be allowed to attend physical classes after they produce a consent letter duly signed by their parents.
Dr Narayan also added that separate set of SOPs have been added for students of the third year, and those belonging to the second and first year.
Hare are some of the guidelines:
In addition to these, Contact classes should be conducted every day to facilitate students to clarify any doubts and resolve issues of such students with regard to topics.
Moreover, the teaching faculty should prepare the study materials required for the duration of one month based on each period/session and compulsorily send it to concerned students via Telegram/ WhatsApp/E-mail.
These study materials should be in the form of Video Lectures, PowerPoint Presentations, E-Notes, E-Books, Audio Books, Practice Questions, etc. It is also mandatory to upload the same study materials on the website of the college.
Apart from Post-graduation and final-year students, all students who attend online or contact classes can stay in on and off campus hostels.
