Karnataka Colleges to Reopen on 17 Nov; State Issues Detailed SOPs

Only those students who bring along a consent letter from parents will be allowed to attend physical classes.

From social distancing measures in classrooms to provision for hostels, the Karnataka government has issued a detailed set of health guidelines before the opening of all degree, engineering and diploma colleges in the state on 17 November. According to the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan, who is also Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister, all preparations to restart offline classes are being made following detailed guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) last week.

However, students will only be allowed to attend physical classes after they produce a consent letter duly signed by their parents.

Detailed Guidelines

Dr Narayan also added that separate set of SOPs have been added for students of the third year, and those belonging to the second and first year. Hare are some of the guidelines: While conducting classes, social distancing should be maintained keeping in mind the total number of students and the number of classrooms available.

Teaching and practical classes can be conducted in shifts, if necessary.

Students who do not wish to attend physical classes can avail of online classes. In addition to these, Contact classes should be conducted every day to facilitate students to clarify any doubts and resolve issues of such students with regard to topics.