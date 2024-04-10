Karnataka 2nd PUC Result to be Declared Today: Download KSEAB Class 12 Scorecard

Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be declared today on 10 April 2024.
(Photo: iStock)
Karnataka 2nd PUC or Class 12th result is all set to be declared by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) today on Wednesday, 10 April 2024. All the candidates who have appeared in the KSEAB PUC 2 exam can download and check their scores on the official website at karresults.nic.in. Students must remember that the Karnataka class 12 exam result will be announced for Science, Arts and Commerce streams.
Once the result is out, students will be able to check some important details like topper names, pass percentage, and more. Karnataka PUC 2 exam 2024 was conducted by the concerned officials from 1 to 22 March in a single shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. This year, approximately 7 lakh candidates participated in the KSEAB 12th exam.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC can be checked at the official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Candidates can access the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result by using the login details like registration number as mentioned on the hall ticket. They will also have to choose their subject combination/stream correctly.
The Karnataka PUC 2 scorecard link will be activated at 11 am on the official website.
Follow below steps to download and check the Karnataka PUC 2 result.
Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Karnataka PUC 2 result.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of scorecard for future reference.
