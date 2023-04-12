Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Date & Time as per Result Trends: Latest Details

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has not declared the official date and time of the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 yet. However, if past result trends are considered, it is likely that the result may be released in the starting week of May.

Once released, candidates who appeared in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023, can download and check their results through a direct link that will be updated on the official website, pue.kar.nic.in.