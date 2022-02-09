Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Timetable 2022 Released: Check Exam Dates Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 will begin from 16 April 2022 and will continue till 06 May 2022.
Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Timetable 2022 from pue.kar.nic.in. Image used for representational purposes.

Final timetable/date sheet for Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) annual examination 2022 has been released by the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka. According to the timetable, the exams are scheduled to be held in April-May 2022.

Students who are enrolled to appear for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam for the academic year 2021-2022, can download the exam schedule from the official website of the department: pue.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 will begin from 16 April 2022 and will continue till 6 May 2022.

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Timetable 2022?

  • Go to the official website of Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka: pue.kar.nic.in

  • Click on the 'Tentative Time Table for IIPUC April/May 2022 Annual Examination' under 'Bulletin Board' on homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'Final Time Table for II PUC APRIL/MAY 2022 Annual Examination'

  • Your will directed to Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 examination schedule

  • Download and save it for future reference

Here is the complete date sheet of the second PUC exams.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Time Table

  • Saturday, 16 April: Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths

  • Monday, 18 April: Political Science, Statistics

  • Tuesday, 19 April: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

  • Wednesday, 20 April: History and Physics

  • Thursday, 21 April: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French

  • Friday, 22 April: Logic, Business Studies

  • Saturday, 23 April: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry

  • Monday, 25 April: Economics

  • Tuesday, 26 April: Hindi

  • Thursday, 28 April: Kannada

  • Saturday, 30 April: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

  • Monday, 02 May: Geography, Biology

  • Wednesday, 04 May: English

  • Friday, 06 May: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

Check this space regularly for further updates about Karnataka 2nd PUC exams.

