Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Timetable 2022 Released: Check Exam Dates Here

Final timetable/date sheet for Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) annual examination 2022 has been released by the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka. According to the timetable, the exams are scheduled to be held in April-May 2022.

Students who are enrolled to appear for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam for the academic year 2021-2022, can download the exam schedule from the official website of the department: pue.kar.nic.in.