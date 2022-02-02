CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: Board Warns Students Against Fake Date Sheet

The examination dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Term 2, Board Exams 2022 are yet to be announced by the CBSE board.

However, it has come to the attention of CBSE that a fake circular containing CBSE 2022 board exam dates has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Thus, the board has issued a warning to all students that this notice is fake and they should only rely on the information released by the CBSE board on its official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.