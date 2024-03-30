Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Releasing Today: Download KSEAB PUC 1 Result Here

Karnataka PUC 1 Result: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 today on 30 March 2024. Once released, candidates can download and check their 1st-year examination scores from the official website, karresults.nic.in. Although, the exact timing of the Karnataka 11th class result has not been revealed by the concerned officials, it is likely that the results will be out shortly.

This year, the Karnataka PUC I exam was conducted from 12 to 27 February 2024 across different examination centers of the state. The exam was held in a single shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Today, the KSEB will announce the results for three streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts.