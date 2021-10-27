JoSAA 2021 Counselling Round 1: Seat Allotment Result Announced

The seat allotment result of counselling 2021 round 1 of the Joint Seat Allotment Authority (JoSAA) has been announced.

The JoSAA Counselling procedure 2021 is conducted for the admission to the various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across the country. Candidates who sat for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.