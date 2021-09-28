JNV Class 6, 11 Result 2021 Announced: Here's How to Check

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced the results for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) classes 6, 11. Class 6 students check their result by logging in, and class 11 students can check the selection list directly from the website.

In order to check the results, students of JNV classes 6 and 11 will have to visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti: navodaya.gov.in. Class 6 students can also check their result on: cbseitms.nic.in, reported Careers360.

Class 6 exam was conducted on 11 August 2021.