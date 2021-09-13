JNUEE 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, 12 September, released the admit card of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021.

Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from JNUEE's official website: jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

"The candidates can download their Admit Cards from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and are advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully," reads the official notice released by NTA.