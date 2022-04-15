Hindu Sena Puts up Saffron Flags and Banners at JNU, Police Take Them Down

Members of the Hindu Sena put up saffron flags and posters that read ‘Bhagwa JNU' (saffron JNU) near campus.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
To protest the violence that broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between students on Ram Navami a few days ago, allegedly on the issue of non-vegetarian food, members of the Hindu Sena put up saffron flags and posters that read ‘Bhagwa JNU (saffron JNU)’ near campus.
Sujit Yadav, the National Vice President of Hindu sena, in a video that is circulating on social media, said that, "Saffron is constantly being insulted. Hindu Sena is issuing a warning. Do not try to insult saffron. We respect you, we respect all faiths, and we respect all ideologies. But the way in which saffron is being insulted in JNU, Hindu Sena will not tolerate it. We can take harsh steps to deal with the same."
Additionally, the national president of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta said that "the people of any country should not have any objection to saffron" because "the Supreme Court has also said that Hindu is our culture and it is our duty to save it. Saffron can only trouble an anti-national person; If someone has a problem with India's culture, then he can leave the country".
As soon as the police spotted the flags and banners, they removed them Friday morning.
DCP (southwest) Manoj C said that "suitable legal action is being taken".
Reacting to that, Gupta said that "even the police should not be in such a hurry to take down the saffron flag. Saffron is not a symbol of terror that the police is showing haste, it is the right of the law to protect saffron and Hindutva".
At least 16 students were injured at JNU on Sunday, 10 April, after clashes between students, allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami.
