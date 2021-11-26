JNU Results 2021 Announced: Here's How to Check JNUEE Marks

JNU has declared JNUEE result on jnuee.jnu.ac.in
(Photo: JNU)
JNU Result 2021: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has finally released the much awaited result of JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 MA, MSc and MCA courses.
Candidates who appeared for JNUEE 2021 can check their result (marks) on the official website of JNU: jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Visit the official website of JNUEE: jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Click on 'MA/MSc/MCA Result List - 1 (JNUEE-2021)' link, under Important Links
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your application number, date of birth, and captcha
Click on 'Login'
The result page will appear on the screen
Check your score and save it for future reference
JNU released provisional answer keys of JNUEE on 11 October 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the same till 12 October. "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly," reads the official notification.
JNUEE 2021 results have been prepared on the basis of final answer key. All candidates must note that there shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result.
JNU will also release a merit list which will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by candidates in JNUEE. Candidates who have been selected in JNUEE 2021 will have to appear for admission/ counselling process in order to secure their admission.