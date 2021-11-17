JNU Marks Update Window to Close Today, JNUEE Result 2021 Expected Soon

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close the window which allows candidates to update their marks in the qualifying degree/exam, in their JNU admission application, on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 (11:50 pm).

"In order to allow update of marks in the qualifying degree/exam candidates are given one time opportunity by logging in to their account using the Application No & DoB on jnuee.jnu.ac.in for updating the records," reads the official notice.

Candidates who were unable to upload their marks during the time of submission of application, can do it now on the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in.