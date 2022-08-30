JNU Rector Resigns Citing 'Personal Reasons' After ABVP Protests Over Fellowship

The varsity has witnessed a series of protests against Dubey in the past few days by a section of teachers and students over several issues, including pending fellowship grants and corruption allegations.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Rector Ajay Kumar Dubey has resigned citing "personal reasons", days after he was accused of ordering security guards to attack students and harassing a pregnant assistant professor.
The varsity has witnessed a series of protests against Dubey in the past few days by a section of teachers and students over several issues, including pending fellowship grants and corruption allegations.
Dubey did not respond to calls and text messages from PTI seeking a response.
“Prof Ajay Kumar Dubey has resigned from the post of rector of the university and the same has been accepted by the competent authority with immediate effect,” an official circular dated 29 August read.
The announcement comes amid protests by RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), demanding his resignation for a “callous and non-serious attitude”.
ABVP has alleged that problems faced by the JNU students community is a clear manifestation of “insensitivity and criminal negligence” on the part of Dubey.
Last week, a scuffle broke out in JNU between a group of students and members of security staff, after the former gathered at the finance office demanding the release of fellowships. ABVP blamed Dubey for the attack on the students in which it alleged 12 students suffered injuries.
Recently, an assistant professor, who is eight-month pregnant, accused the varsity administration, including Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and Dubey, of "insulting, harassing and intimidating" her.
A section of JNU teachers has also alleged that Dubey is running two NGOs from his varsity address in violation of rules, an accusation rejected by Dubey.
