Delhi Police Registers Two FIRs After Clashes Between JNU Security and ABVP
Students alleged that the guards attacked them when they went to demand the release of withheld scholarship funds.
The Delhi police registered two separate FIRs on Tuesday, 23 August, in connection with the clashes that broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and security staff, officials said.
The university said that two security guards were mercilessly beaten by students and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of causing disruptions to the academic environment.
However, the ABVP claimed that it is the university which carried out the attack after students staged protests, seeking the release of the fellowship money which they claimed to have not received for two years.
Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), said, “On the complaint of Nishant, a JNU student, a case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.”
The police added that another FIR has been registered under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) after a complaint by JNU chief security officer Navin.
Clashes Break Out Between ABVP Students and JNU Staff
On Monday afternoon, clashes broke out between students from the right-wing group and the security guards at JNU.
Students alleged that the security guards attacked them when they had gone to the scholarship office to demand the release of scholarship money that had been withheld for two years.
ABVP JNU President, Rohit Kumar, told The Quint, “We had gone to ask the administration to release scholarship and fellowship funds at around 11:30 am. There were three specially-abled students in our midst when the security guards started attacking us. Many students have been beaten up and injured.”
The ABVP has alleged that the JNU administration carried out a violent attack on the students to suppress the scholarship "scam".
Meanwhile, JNU Registrar Ravikesh accused the ABVP students of barging into the university’s Students and Project Section and blocking the entry, and exit.
He added that the university authorities also reported that some staff members developed medical problems after they were not allowed to move from the section.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Delhi Police ABVP Clashes
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.