JNU: ABVP, JNUSU Point Fingers After Clash Between the Two Student Groups

A clash allegedly broke out between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, 19 February.

Claim: As per the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) 'attacked' students after they organised a candle light march for Darshan Solanki, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student who recently died by suicide.

Counter-claim: The ABVP alleged that members of left organisations vandalised Teflas, the office of the students' union, following an event to commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti.