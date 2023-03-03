JNU Admin Withdraws New Rules Regarding Fines for Protesting

On Thursday evening, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration issued a circular withdrawing the earlier notice that stipulated fines and harsh punishment for students who stage demonstrations.

At around 8 pm, the official handle of the university tweeted the circular from the Chief Proctor's office. It read, "In view of administrative reasons, the Notification dated 28.2.2023 in respect of Rules and discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU is hereby withdrawn."

It stated that this has been issued on the directions of the JNU vice chancellor (VC).